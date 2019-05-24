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24May19 Democrat Backdoor Threat to Rig Elections
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31 views • May 24, 2019
As Theresa May is forced out in Britain for trying to undermine the Brexit election, an American threat to rig the elections and subvert the Constitution through the backdoor is the National Popular Vote movement sweeping across Democrat state legislatures. How it works, why it’s bad. Then, the attacks against free speech keep escalating with the criminalization of journalism with 17 new charges against Assange as well as attacks at the local level.
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