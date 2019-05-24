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National Tour: Rescuing Our Children & Saving Our Nation
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228 views • May 24, 2019
Alex Newman joins to discuss the national tour to organize parents & community leaders to rescue our children and save our nation by helping children escape the educational system. You can find a list of dates & locations at libertysentinel.org/tour
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