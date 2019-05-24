© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Announces He Will Declassify ALL Documents Pertaining To Russia Probe
Follow
1
Share
Report
459 views • May 24, 2019
President Trump has announced he will be declassifying "everything" pertaining to the investigation into Russia collusion with the Trump campaign. Owen discusses this swamp-shattering news and what may come next should the Deep State be exposed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.