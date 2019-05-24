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Testimony of Ex-Gay / Homo / Drag / Transgender No More! JUSTIFIED!!! AMEN!!
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16 views • May 24, 2019
iBelongAmen.com ~ My testimony of Truth....because it is NOT okay, normal or justified.
Feel free to sit down and read my testimony anytime... there is a lot more detail and explanation than the video testimony, which really needs to be redone.
Please feel free to contact me in regards to any topic or discussion as I am an open book.... in HIS Love, David Arthur
http://www.ibelongamen.com/my-testimo...
Feel free to sit down and read my testimony anytime... there is a lot more detail and explanation than the video testimony, which really needs to be redone.
Please feel free to contact me in regards to any topic or discussion as I am an open book.... in HIS Love, David Arthur
http://www.ibelongamen.com/my-testimo...
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