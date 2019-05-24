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Gingrich explains difference in how Trump, Clinton handle probes
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15 views • May 24, 2019
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., on the feud between President Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the potential efforts to impeach Trump and the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.
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