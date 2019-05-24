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China state-run media targets Trish Regan, calls Bannon 'true enemy of America'
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3 views • May 24, 2019
FOX Business’ Trish Regan hits back against China, after the Chinese state media accused her of not knowing her facts about the trade war. Bulltick Capital Markets economist Kathryn Rooney Vera and Hudson Institute’s Michael Pillsbury also react to the U.S.-China trade war.
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