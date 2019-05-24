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Dems 'couldn't care less' about the cost of illegal immigration: Gorka
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3 views • May 24, 2019
“America First” radio host Sebastian Gorka discusses how a federal judge questioned whether the House has the right to challenge President Trump’s plan to move around federal funds to build a border wall.
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