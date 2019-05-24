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Trump, Dems fail to find common ground after Pelosi's 'cover up' comment
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7 views • May 24, 2019
American University executive in residence Capri Cafaro and Trump 2020 Advisory Board member Jenna Ellis Rives on the feud between Democrats and President Trump.
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