© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People's Vote ... For BREXIT & The End Of MAY 🤣
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • May 24, 2019
Streamed live 24th May 2019
How many votes do we need before we get out of EU?
Ireland's Gemma O'Doherty https://twitter.com/gemmaod1
The agenda of the EU is to destroy the nation state & culture.
Lyn Thyer & David Noakes appreciate your good wishes; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgWcpVEyAto
LED Street Lighting has such an impact on circadian rhythms & causes hormonal imbalance
LED are offered free in Australia for your home
David DuBine's research; http://www.oilseedcrops.org/
How many votes do we need before we get out of EU?
Ireland's Gemma O'Doherty https://twitter.com/gemmaod1
The agenda of the EU is to destroy the nation state & culture.
Lyn Thyer & David Noakes appreciate your good wishes; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgWcpVEyAto
LED Street Lighting has such an impact on circadian rhythms & causes hormonal imbalance
LED are offered free in Australia for your home
David DuBine's research; http://www.oilseedcrops.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.