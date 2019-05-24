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"What Happened to America?"
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7 views • May 24, 2019
A short video that discusses America coming from the beginning of the 20th Century into the 21st Century.
Drawn from personal experiences and views of the creator of the video.
Offers some things to consider instead of glossing over reality.
Drawn from personal experiences and views of the creator of the video.
Offers some things to consider instead of glossing over reality.
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