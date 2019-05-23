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Full Show – BOMBSHELL! EU Dictatorship Declares War On Nation States – 05/23/2019
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481 views • May 23, 2019
Today we outline the EU elections happening across Europe and potential consequences for the Globalists. This includes the exploding popularity of the Brexit Party. In US Politics, Nancy Pelosi and other democrat contemporaries are putting out the same talking points: Trump is involved in a ‘cover up.’ Robert Barnes joins us in the 2nd hour to discuss constitutional options Trump has and how to use them against the democrats. Millie Weaver joins in the 3rd hour in Studio.
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