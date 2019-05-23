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Learn Trump’s Battle Plan To Stop Democrat Coup
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869 views • May 23, 2019
President Trump has drawn a line in the sand by calling out the continued congressional investigations into him and his campaign by the democrats. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to expose the hypocrisy of those that don't apply the law equally.
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