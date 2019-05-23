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Canada Bans Sterilization Of Children News Reports
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123 views • May 23, 2019
A Canadian court has tried to stop Alex Jones from focusing on a trans child case which has quickly turned into a free speech battle. The case involves a father who opposed hormone therapy given to his child, who’s under 18, to help “transition” from female to male. This put him at odds with the child’s mother and psychologists who supported the treatments, culminating into a legal battle over parental rights.
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