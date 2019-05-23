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The RSB Show LIVE 5 23 19 A1 Chicago, Sacred Fire, Brian Hooker PhD, Patti Finn, Dr Rob Verkerk
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30 views • May 23, 2019
LIVE Autism One Chicago, Emord’s Sacred Fire of Liberty, Robert Verkerk, FDA Unconstitutional, Trumps vs censorship, Docs refusing patients, Brian Hooker, SB276 moves forward, Alan Phillips update, Patti Finn, State mandates, Karen Thomas http://www.robertscottbell.com/government/live-autism-one-chicago-emords-sacred-fire-of-liberty-robert-verkerk-fda-unconstitutional-trumps-vs-censorship-docs-refusing-patients-brian-hooker-sb276-moves-forward-alan-phillips-update-p/
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