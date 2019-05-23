Paul McCartney is Dead/PID ~ Tina Foster on Answers for the Paranormal

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses the mystery surrounding the death and replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney and her new book, "Plastic Macca," with Bill and Joe on Answers for the Paranormal. Recorded: May 11, 2019 Tina is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" & "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are available on Amazon.
Tina's blog: http://plasticmacca.blogspot.com