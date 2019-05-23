Tina Foster and the Paul McCartney is Dead "Rumor" ~ William Ramsey Investigates

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses the history, theories, and deeper agenda relating to Paul McCartney's death and replacement in 1966 with William Ramsey. Recorded: May 2019 Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both books are available at amazon.com.
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com