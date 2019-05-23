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American Patriots Call In About Immigration Invasion & Spygate
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86 views • May 23, 2019
The Deep State coup to overturn the 2016 election has failed, but America now faces additional globalist threats by unregulated immigration and propaganda from the fake news MSM. Matt Bracken gives his perspective and takes your calls on the today's most important news.
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