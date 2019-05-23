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President Trump Uses Jiu-Jitsu Against The Democrats
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1121 views • May 23, 2019
President Trump has turned the tables on the obstructionist democratic party by using their own momentum of false accusations against them. Matt Bracken breaks down how the President can achieve victory for the American people.
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