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Proof God made Life self regulating - Balanced insect killing Fungus
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17 views • May 23, 2019
Proof God made World, Thousands of killer fungi each kill only one insect species
this evidence proves God made life to be self Regulated / balanced
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuKjBIBBAL8
BBC Studios Published on Nov 3, 2008
Cordyceps attack of the killer fungi
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
related - https://www.brighteon.com/6019409891001
Life requires a Creator
this evidence proves God made life to be self Regulated / balanced
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuKjBIBBAL8
BBC Studios Published on Nov 3, 2008
Cordyceps attack of the killer fungi
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
related - https://www.brighteon.com/6019409891001
Life requires a Creator
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