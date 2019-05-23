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Enhance Athletic Performance with Red Light Therapy
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15 views • May 23, 2019
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In this video you’re going to learn how near-infrared and red light therapies before exercise can enhance every aspect of your physical performance from strength, speed, endurance, muscle size, and more.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode14
In this video you’re going to learn how near-infrared and red light therapies before exercise can enhance every aspect of your physical performance from strength, speed, endurance, muscle size, and more.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode14
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