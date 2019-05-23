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23May19 Will May & Pelosi Overthrow 2016 Elections?
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14 views • May 23, 2019
Pelosi’s House Democrats continue to search for a reason to impeach but Theresa May looks to be on the way out as EU elections begin in the UK. It’s not just Britain but a revolt across Europe. David Knight goes back his interview with Nigel Farage just before the US election, looks at what’s happened in the last 2 years, new moves in the last 2 weeks and takes listeners’ calls and answers questions from Twitter
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