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Who’s the Enemy? Bolton Lies About War to America
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177 views • May 23, 2019
Bolton quoted Churchill who talked about protecting the truth, during times of war, with lies. Since Churchill was lying to Nazis, at war with Nazis — it begs the question: who is Bolton’s real enemy since he’s lying to Americans in order to get his war?
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