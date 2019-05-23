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Watch Nancy Pelosi Stutter Slur and Suffer Memory Lapses In Press Conference
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215 views • May 23, 2019
On May 23rd 2019 Nancy Pelosi doubled down on Trump calling for his staff to stage an intervention cause he objects to investigated over and over again. She also stutters, slurs her words, and forgets questions she is asked.
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