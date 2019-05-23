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Globalists Face Annihilation in EU Elections
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555 views • May 23, 2019
The EU elections have arrived with populist parties poised to make huge gains across the continent. Alex breaks down the ramifications of the elections that may finally bring back power to the people within the EU.
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