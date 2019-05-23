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Trump delays infrastructure talks as impeachment pressure grows among House Dems
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3 views • May 23, 2019
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) explains why President Trump should be more cooperative with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This comes after the president cut his infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) short on Wednesday.
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trumpwhite housenewsdemocratspoliticsbusinesspresident donald trumpnancy pelosidonald trumpfox businessfox business networkcongressdemsrobert muellerdavid asmanmueller reportbulls and bearsmueller investigationhouse speakerchuck schumermcgahnredacted mueller reportinfrastructure talksro khannatrump adminsitration
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