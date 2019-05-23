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Mnuchin denies Dems request to see Trump's tax returns during hearing
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2 views • May 23, 2019
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during the House Financial Services Committee's hearing on "The Annual Testimony of the Secy of the Treasury on the State of the Intl Financial System - Part II." Mnuchin's last hearing before the House Financial Committee ended with an argument between the secretary and Rep. Maxine Waters.
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