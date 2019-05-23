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Ben Carson defends removing illegal immigrants from public housing
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8 views • May 23, 2019
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on his testimony on Capitol Hill and defends the plan to remove illegal immigrants from government-subsidized housing.
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newspoliticsbusinesseconomyfox businessfox business networkcongressillegal immigrantsstuart varneyvarneyvarney and companyvarney u0026 coben carsonhudben carson hearingben carson testifieshousinghousing and urban developmenthousing economyhousing marketillegals in public housingpublic housingreal estatereal estate market
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