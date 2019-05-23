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Why These Trains Are The Envy Of The World
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22 views • May 23, 2019
Japan began its' High Speed rail system back in 1964 and has been expanding it ever since. They built new tracks at a wider stance to accommodate it's revolutionary high speed. Not only has the track network been expanding across the country, the speed of the trains have been increasing as well. In the future they claim they will reach 400 MPH.
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