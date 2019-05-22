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VIDEO: "Kill Babies Up To Age Three," Says Leftist
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388 views • May 22, 2019
Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live in study to present and breakdown a report by Katelin Bennett where she discusses abortion with a pair of young, brainwashed leftists in Galveston, Texas. One of the young women doesn't believe in an end to the window of time in which abortion is allowed post-birth.
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