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STALIN'S WARNING FOR AMERICA!
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825 views • May 22, 2019
Stalin murdered over 60 MILLION of HIS countrymen. His history ignorant Marxist brothers and sisters want to give it another SHOT...literally...HERE in what's left of America!
4+ of the 10 people you meet every day want to believe that's a good idea.
Note that I wrote "believe" and not "think" as if they knew the history of Marxism and DID THINK, they'd run screaming from the idea.
4+ of the 10 people you meet every day want to believe that's a good idea.
Note that I wrote "believe" and not "think" as if they knew the history of Marxism and DID THINK, they'd run screaming from the idea.
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