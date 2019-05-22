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Alabama vs Roe V Wade
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2 views • May 22, 2019
The Alabama Senate has thrown down the gauntlet, passing the nation's most restrictive anti-abortion bill, criminalizing the procedure as a felony. The lawmakers admit the law is designed to go all the way to the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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