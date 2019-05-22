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Lord Monckton: Brexit Party Exploding In Popularity Ahead Of UK Elections
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207 views • May 22, 2019
The upcoming elections in the UK have been upended by the rise in popularity of the weeks old "Brexit Party" founded by Nigel Farage. Lord Christopher Monckton joins Alex to discuss the sentiment of the British people who have had enough of the tyrannical European Union.
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