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Anderson Cooper Possessed By Potbelly Goblin
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305 views • May 22, 2019
Anderson Cooper attempted to mock Judge Jeanine Pirro by contorting his face, but he actually revealed he might be possessed by a potbelly goblin! Alex explains he has seen many globalists make the same face behind the scenes.
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