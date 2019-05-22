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5 FACTS: Trump's Trade Gambit
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127 views • May 22, 2019
One of the best but also riskiest ways to try and win a game of chess is with what is called a gambit, an opening in which a player risks one or more pawns or a minor piece to gain an advantage in position. And that almost perfectly describes the approach of President Trump in his war of wills - his staredown with China on trade.
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