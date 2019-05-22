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22May19 Monsanto Spied on Journalists in 7 Nations, France Kills Free Press For National Security
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14 views • May 22, 2019
The lessons of Libya (it’s FAR worse than you think); Trump, AUMF, MIC & war; a new Supreme Court decision with implications for indians, cowboys, miners and what it teaches us about America’s politburo; America left borderless & clueless; latest rantings & wild statements about abortion
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