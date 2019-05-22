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At This Rate, #BuildTheWall Will Take 2,000 Yrs & $20 TRILLION
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93 views • May 22, 2019
Fake families, fake marriage certificates, and out of control judicial system and a White House in chaos. If Trump has forgotten 2016 he can take a refresher course from Danish politicians saying the same things he said to get elected in Denmark.
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