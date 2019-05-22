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SCOTUS, Indian Treaties & The Constitution: Where White Men Fear to Tread
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16 views • May 22, 2019
The Supreme Politburo (SCOTUS) handed down a decision that should have major implications for indians, cowboys, miners, and some argue, hunters and gun owners. What does it tell us about the institution that is our supreme ruler?
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