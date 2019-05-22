© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth About Racist Trump Supporters
Follow
1
Share
Report
1024 views • May 22, 2019
At the recent Topless Jeep Event MAGA Beach Bash 2019, several groups of minorities that don't support President Trump found themselves surrounded by mostly white intoxicated Trump supporters. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews them about their personal experiences dealing with 'racist' Trump supporters. Their answers will shock you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.