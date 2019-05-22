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Vacunas Personas Susceptibles son Sacrificadas
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90 views • May 22, 2019
ver mas http://cienciaysaludnatural.com/ Tener la Mutación genética MTHFR hace a los bebes mas susceptibles y el gobierno se desentiende de esto causando gran daño dado que hay mas de 30 % de la población con esta mutación que va a ser sacrificada...
http://cienciaysaludnatural.com/prueba-de-mutacion-mthfr/
http://cienciaysaludnatural.com/prueba-de-mutacion-mthfr/
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