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Elizabeth Warren hates successful people: Kennedy
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2 views • May 22, 2019
FOX Business’ Kennedy slams 2020 Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sander and Kamala Harris over their socialist proposals.
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newspoliticsbusinesspresident donald trumpsocialismbernie sandersfox businessfox business networkelizabeth warren2020 democratscapitalismkennedytaxeslisa kennedy montgomery2020 democratic candidatesbernie sanders 2020tax reformtrump tax cutskamala harriskennedy fox businesstax hikes2020 socialistselizabeth warren 2020sen. elizabeth warrentrump tax benefits
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