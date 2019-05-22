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Pelosi calls for special meeting with Democrats to discuss impeachment
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326 views • May 22, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a special meeting with House Democrats to discuss the party’s views on impeaching President Trump. Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman reacts.
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