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Tomi Lahren on California's healthcare plan for illegal immigrants
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6 views • May 22, 2019
California is considering a proposal that would make the state the first to grant undocumented immigrants eligibility for government-funded healthcare. Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sounds off on her home state's move. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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californianewsfox newsfox news channelus newsworld newsborder securityfox and friendsillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationpolitics opinionborder wallfox friendshealthcarehealth carefox u0026 friendsundocumented immigrantscalifornia governorlahrentomitomi lahrenus politicsfox nationillegal immigrants healthcare
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