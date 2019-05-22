Trump To Invoke Insurrection Act To Stop World Government Invasion

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Published on May 17, 2019
Report now indicate that President Trump may soon invoke the "Insurrection Act" to
take action towards the ongoing border crisis. Alex breaks down how they left's policies
have led to most of the problems now affecting both of America's borders.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cdef1b0f6862e0012d1ba24