Doctor's Attempt To Torture Perfectly Healthy Baby

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surrounded by doctors pressuring Millie to allow them to perform a spinal tap on her
baby girl. Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett discuss this event and the lessons you can
learn and protect your children as well.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ce32f1eba32620017b246a4