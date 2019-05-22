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EU Elections = The 'PEOPLE'S VOTE'
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8 views • May 22, 2019
Streamed live 22nd May 2019
- UKIP & Brexit are the only pro-Brexit parties
- Lyn Thyer is facing extradition to France, David & Lyn's presentation; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgWcpVEyAto
- Tory's, Labour, Lib Dem's and Green party are all ardent remainers
- Interest in 5G & LED street lighting is ramping up significantly
- Download your Council's constitution, identify who is responsible for the health & safety and hold them to account on 5G & LED Street Lighting
- UKIP & Brexit are the only pro-Brexit parties
- Lyn Thyer is facing extradition to France, David & Lyn's presentation; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgWcpVEyAto
- Tory's, Labour, Lib Dem's and Green party are all ardent remainers
- Interest in 5G & LED street lighting is ramping up significantly
- Download your Council's constitution, identify who is responsible for the health & safety and hold them to account on 5G & LED Street Lighting
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