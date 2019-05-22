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Stephen Moore: 'Open Up The Fed'
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13 views • May 22, 2019
It was just recently that Stephen Moore, free-market economist extraordinaire, founder of the acclaimed Club for Growth and a key economic advisor to President Trump since the 2016 campaign, was asked by the President to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. But in yet another example of the toxic political atmosphere pervading the nation these days, he soon pulled out, writing a letter to the president saying, "The unrelenting attacks on my character have become untenable for me and my family."
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