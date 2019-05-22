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Huckabee on Loretta Lynch publicly disputing Comey's story
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2 views • May 22, 2019
Former Arkansas governor and Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee reacts to accusations of Jim Comey misrepresenting the Clinton probe and President Trump targeting 2020 challenger Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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