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Full Show – DNC Releases 2020 Platform: National Suicide – 05/21/2019
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493 views • May 22, 2019
A new gallup poll reveals that 4 in 10 Americans now embrace socialism. Alex takes on this growing un-American attitude that shows disdain for free-market capitalism. Joining today’s show is infamous YouTuber Count Dankula discussing the scope of persecution he has experienced and why he is now running for MEP in the upcoming UK elections. Also, Paul Jospeh Watson delivers spot on commentary about the continued insanity coming from the left and Big Tech censorship.
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