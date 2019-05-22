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THE HEART SPEAKS! Judge A Tree By Its Fruits
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93 views • May 22, 2019
The goals and agenda of the radical left is becoming clearer everyday as they push open borders, abortion, gender confusion, and more. Alex explains the Bible has the correct perspective about this when it declares, "You will know them by their fruits".
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