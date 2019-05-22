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Ride of Silence 2019
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17 views • May 22, 2019
This is Vero Cycling Club, Ride of Silence 2019 in memory of those who killed while loving bicycling. Ride of Silence is as a part of national movement for bicycling awareness campaign. Many people put efforts to make this campaign possible. We thank Ride of Silence organization, Vero Beach Police Department, staff and volunteers of Vero Cycling Club. We thank all participants for their involvement.
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